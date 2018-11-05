SA teacher pays tribute to Sutherland Springs victims by running 26 miles

SAN ANTONIO - One mile for each of the 26 people killed in the Sutherland Springs church shooting is how a San Antonio teacher is honoring and remembering the victims.

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, where a gunman entered during a Sunday service and killed 26 people, including an unborn child. The shooting also left 20 people wounded.

While many organizations and people are paying tribute in different ways, Elizabeth Reyes chose to honor the victims the best way she knows.

"I started running for myself and I feel free. I started running for other people and I carry their spirits with me so they can be free with me," Reyes said.

Reyes, an educator with the Edgewood Independent School District, began her 26-mile journey Monday morning at Comanche Park in San Antonio heading for Sutherland Springs.

While running along Highway 87, Reyes is holding a Texas flag adorned with 26 white ribbons. Each handmade ribbon was created by Reyes' students, which has a victim's name and age on it.

