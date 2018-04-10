Texas woman apologizes for sending son to school in graphic T-shirt

PAMPA, Texas - A Texas woman's apology to educators after accidentally sending her son to school in a graphic t-shirt is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Shelly McCullar said a friend gave her a box of hand-me-downs for her elementary-age son, Anthony, but hadn't had a chance to go through the box.

So, when her son went to school in a shirt featuring a pair of spread, bent legs that resembled the logo with the words "I'm Lovin' It" under it, she took to Facebook to apologize.

"Once again, my sincere apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary," she wrote. I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing! I had no idea Anthony wore this to school! Just to clarify, I would never let my kid wear something like this."

She said the embarrassment has prompted her to look through the clothing that's given to her.

Anthony said that he and his teachers thought it was a McDonald's logo and that his teachers didn't say anything about the obscene parody.

