Olympic gold medalist Elena Meyers Taylor celebrated in New Braunfels parade

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – People in New Braunfels celebrated one of their own on Saturday.

Team USA’s Elena Meyers Taylor won a gold medal in women’s bobsledding at the Olympic Winter Games in Italy last month.

The mother of two has made five appearances at the Olympic Winter Games, but she won her first gold in Milano Cortina. She also previously won bronze and silver medals.

Speaking from atop a fire truck during a parade in New Braunfels on Saturday, she thanked the community for the support.

“It’s not a question of ‘if,’ it’s a question of ‘how.’ Your journey might look different, and how you overcome your obstacles might look different, you can do it,” she said. “From the bottom of my heart, for everyone here, thank you so much. It’s been a wild ride.”

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