Large grass fire contained in southern Guadalupe County

Fire in Hickory Forest in southern Guadalupe County on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A large grass fire that spread in southern Guadalupe County on Saturday evening has been contained, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire was burning “across a wide swath” of Hickory Forest, GCSO said in a news release, which was sent at around 6:30 p.m.

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In that release, GCSO asked residents to evacuate immediately if they felt like they were in danger.

At around 7:20 p.m., GCSO issued an update, stating the fire was contained, and the evacuation request had been lifted.

The Texas A&M Forest Service lists the fire as “active” but does not include information on size and containment.

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