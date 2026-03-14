Large grass fire contained in southern Guadalupe County
Evacuation request has been lifted, GCSO says
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A large grass fire that spread in southern Guadalupe County on Saturday evening has been contained, according to the sheriff’s office.
The fire was burning “across a wide swath” of Hickory Forest, GCSO said in a news release, which was sent at around 6:30 p.m.
In that release, GCSO asked residents to evacuate immediately if they felt like they were in danger.
At around 7:20 p.m., GCSO issued an update, stating the fire was contained, and the evacuation request had been lifted.
The Texas A&M Forest Service lists the fire as “active” but does not include information on size and containment.
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Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.