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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Large grass fire contained in southern Guadalupe County

Evacuation request has been lifted, GCSO says

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Fire in Hickory Forest in southern Guadalupe County on Saturday, March 14, 2026. (GCSO)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A large grass fire that spread in southern Guadalupe County on Saturday evening has been contained, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire was burning “across a wide swath” of Hickory Forest, GCSO said in a news release, which was sent at around 6:30 p.m.

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In that release, GCSO asked residents to evacuate immediately if they felt like they were in danger.

At around 7:20 p.m., GCSO issued an update, stating the fire was contained, and the evacuation request had been lifted.

The Texas A&M Forest Service lists the fire as “active” but does not include information on size and containment.

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