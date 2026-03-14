1 dead after crash involving Uber driver on Northwest Side, SAPD says The driver accidentally accelerated while turning and struck a woman who was advertising on the curb, police say The crash happened around 1:09 p.m. Saturday on West Quill Drive and Bandera Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while advertising with a sign on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened around 1:09 p.m. Saturday on West Quill Drive and Bandera Road.
According to SAPD, an Uber driver was traveling eastbound on Quill Drive when he attempted to make a turn, accidentally accelerated and struck the woman.
Police said the woman was advertising on the curb with a sign.
Authorities treated the woman for her injuries but pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police said the rideshare driver is cooperating with authorities and is not expected to face any charges.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story once more information becomes available. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
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