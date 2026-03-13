Interstate 35 southbound closed in downtown area due to crash involving 18-wheelers
Drivers asked to use a different route
SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near downtown are closed on Friday morning due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers.
The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday on I-35 South just before the Interstate 37 interchange.
The San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT that one person was extracted from the cab of one truck.
Two people were taken to the hospital.
The San Antonio police and fire departments told KSAT it is still an active scene.
The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use an alternate route.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
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About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.