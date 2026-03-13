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Local News

Interstate 35 southbound closed in downtown area due to crash involving 18-wheelers

Drivers asked to use a different route

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed on Friday, March 13, 2026, due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near downtown are closed on Friday morning due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday on I-35 South just before the Interstate 37 interchange.

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The San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT that one person was extracted from the cab of one truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

The San Antonio police and fire departments told KSAT it is still an active scene.

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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