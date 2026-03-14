ACSO: Man arrested after multi-agency pursuit from Atascosa ends in Bexar County crash

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after a multi-agency pursuit began during a traffic stop in Atascosa County and ended in a crash in Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

An Atascosa County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle just before midnight Friday near FM 140 and Avenue E in Christine, Texas.

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The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver fled, heading onto Interstate 37 and traveling north in the southbound lanes.

The deputy remained on the access road to keep the vehicle in sight while a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrived to assist, ACSO said.

The driver then moved to the correct side of the highway but continued northbound.

ACSO said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was also notified and positioned spike strips near the Atascosa‑Bexar county line.

Once the pursuit entered Bexar County, ACSO said the driver crashed his vehicle into an unoccupied BCSO vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The driver, identified as Angel Martinez, was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

According to ACSO, Martinez had active warrants out of Dallas for possession of a controlled substance and fraud.

Martinez was taken to the Atascosa County Jail and booked on the Dallas warrants along with a felony charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, ACSO said.

Additional charges from Bexar County are pending.

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