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Local News

Driver arrested on DWI suspicion after crash involving 2 SAPD officers on Southeast Side, police say

The 2 officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) after a crash involving two San Antonio Police Department officers on the Southeast Side, according to the department.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and Mission Road.

Police said a Chevrolet traveling westbound was turning onto Mission Road when it collided with a vehicle carrying the officers as they approached the intersection.

The two officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

An open alcoholic container was found in the rear of the Chevrolet, according to SAPD.

The driver was evaluated for a DWI, found to be intoxicated and arrested, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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