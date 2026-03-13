Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
KSAT Meteorologist Elliot Wilson arrested, accused of assault
Interstate 35 southbound closed in downtown area due to crash involving 18-wheelers
Where to find Friday the 13th tattoo deals in San Antonio
ROTC students at Old Dominion University subdued and killed shooter who left 1 dead, 2 hurt
Buc-ee’s locations receive failing grades from Better Business Bureau over outstanding complaints
Driver crashes into Las Palapas restaurant on North Side
WEEKEND FORECAST: Record heat Sunday, 50 mph gusts Sunday night, and a 50-degree temp drop
Neighbors fear for safety after bullet holes found in east Bexar County homes
Don’t Touch: Blue dragons are showing up on South Texas beaches

Local News

Off-duty SAPD detective arrested on DWI suspicion in Burnet, SAPD says

The department says Matthew Bennett has been placed on administrative duty

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Matthew Bennett, an off-duty SAPD detective, was arrested Friday, March 13, 2026 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. (San Antonio Police Department)

BURNET, Texas – An off-duty San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) detective was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Burnet, the department revealed Friday.

According to Burnet County Jail records, Matthew Bennett, 35, was arrested Friday by Burnet Police Department officers.

Recommended Videos

A judge set Bennett’s bond at $1,500. After making bond, jail records show Bennett was released from custody.

Bennett has since been placed on administrative duty, according to an SAPD news release.

The Burnet Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation while SAPD completes an administrative investigation into Bennett’s arrest.

The department said Bennett has worked at SAPD for nine years. Recently, he has been assigned to the department’s Central Patrol unit.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...