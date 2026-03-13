Off-duty SAPD detective arrested on DWI suspicion in Burnet, SAPD says

Matthew Bennett, an off-duty SAPD detective, was arrested Friday, March 13, 2026 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

BURNET, Texas – An off-duty San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) detective was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Burnet, the department revealed Friday.

According to Burnet County Jail records, Matthew Bennett, 35, was arrested Friday by Burnet Police Department officers.

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A judge set Bennett’s bond at $1,500. After making bond, jail records show Bennett was released from custody.

Bennett has since been placed on administrative duty, according to an SAPD news release.

The Burnet Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation while SAPD completes an administrative investigation into Bennett’s arrest.

The department said Bennett has worked at SAPD for nine years. Recently, he has been assigned to the department’s Central Patrol unit.

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