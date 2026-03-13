Off-duty SAPD detective arrested on DWI suspicion in Burnet, SAPD says The department says Matthew Bennett has been placed on administrative duty Matthew Bennett, an off-duty SAPD detective, was arrested Friday, March 13, 2026 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. (San Antonio Police Department) BURNET, Texas – An off-duty San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) detective was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Burnet, the department revealed Friday.
According to Burnet County Jail records, Matthew Bennett, 35, was arrested Friday by Burnet Police Department officers.
A judge set Bennett’s bond at $1,500. After making bond, jail records show Bennett was released from custody.
Bennett has since been placed on administrative duty, according to an SAPD news release.
The Burnet Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation while SAPD completes an administrative investigation into Bennett’s arrest.
The department said Bennett has worked at SAPD for nine years. Recently, he has been assigned to the department’s Central Patrol unit.
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Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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