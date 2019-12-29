2 dead, 1 injured after church shooting in Fort Worth suburb

Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and the other died en route to the hospital.

Police got a call just before 10 a.m. about people with gunshot wounds at the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Video of the scene from CNN affiliate KTVT shows several agencies present -- including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire Department and Medstar EMS. Several people can be seen outside the church, which is roped off by yellow police tape.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear about the shooting.

“As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed,” he said.