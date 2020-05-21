Active shooter reported near Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, base says

Published: May 21, 2020, 7:09 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 7:16 am

SAN ANTONIO – The Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter in the area.

The base reported around 6:45 a.m. Thursday that the shooter is in the vicinity of the North Gate.

“If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety,” the Facebook post states.

The post is advising people to stay indoors and away from windows.

NAS Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are... Posted by Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, although closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is also asking people to avoid the campus and the surrounding areas.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.