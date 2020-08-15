When sharing pencils isn’t safe, this San Antonio teacher is helping crowdfund extra school supplies

In mid-April, adminstrators at Stevens High School asked teachers, like Ambra Hernandez, to send in a picture to share with the students. Credit: Ambra Hernandez

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Ambra Hernandez knows the coming school year will bring about unique challenges, starting with school supplies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends students avoid sharing pretty much everything, unless it's properly disinfected between uses, to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Wanting to keep everyone safe, including herself and teachers like her, Hernandez started a Facebook group to help fulfill their longer-than-usual wish lists.

Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.