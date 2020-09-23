TribCast: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will affect Texas

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)
On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks with Ross, Emma and Alex about the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, Gov. Greg Abbott's latest reopening announcement and voter registration in Texas.
(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)
On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks with Ross, Emma and Alex about the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, Gov. Greg Abbott's latest reopening announcement and voter registration in Texas.
2020 Texas Tribune