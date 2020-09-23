81ºF

Texas

TribCast: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will affect Texas

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins And Michael Rey De Leon

Tags: Politics
People gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Credit: REUTERS/Al Drago

(Audio unavailable.)

On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks with Ross, Emma and Alex about the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, Gov. Greg Abbott's latest reopening announcement and voter registration in Texas.

