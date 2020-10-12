Pregnant Texas woman dies after fetus cut from her womb, woman arrested, police say

A pregnant woman in East Texas has died after her unborn child was cut from her womb, according to police.

Police officers in New Boston, just west of Texarkana, said the woman was found dead Friday morning at a home in the 200 block of Austin Street, according to a news release. The baby did not survive after a female suspect stole the child, police said.

The 22-year-old woman was nearly eight months pregnant, according to a report from the Texarkana Gazette.

Police on Saturday said a female suspect was taken into custody in Oklahoma. She has not been identified by authorities.

KSLA News, a TV station in Shreveport, Louisiana, said the woman took the child to a hospital in Isabel, Oklahoma, where the baby died.

Police said the Texas Rangers are now investigating, and more information will be released as it becomes available.