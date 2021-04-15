New Texas COVID-19 cases count below average, deaths average

AUSTIN, Texas – A below-average number of new COVID-19 cases was reported Wednesday, while deaths matched the Texas average, according to state health officials.

Even with the addition of 160 previously unreported cases added to the 3,262 new cases reported Wednesday, the total fell well short of the seven-day rolling average of 3,699 computed by Johns Hopkins University researchers. The 68 new COVID-19 deaths in Texas matched the seven-day rolling average calculated by Johns Hopkins.

The state estimated almost 64,552 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 2,960 COVID-19 sufferers hospitalized in Texas Tuesday, the most recent total available.

One Texan in three has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while one in five is fully vaccinated, according to the U.S, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.