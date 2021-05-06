Austin's camping ban returns Tuesday, but it's not clear when — or how — it will be enforced

Camps set up near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless in downtown Austin in August. The city is preparing to enforce a new ban on such encampments, approved by voters on Saturday. Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera

After Austin voters decided to force the city to end its policy of allowing encampments in some areas, it’s not clear when police will start issuing tickets against people experiencing homelessness or how quickly the city could remove tents in public areas — but they’re allowed to start doing both on Tuesday.

On Saturday, 57% of Austin voters decided to approve the proposition to reinstate the public camping ban, which city leaders reversed in July 2019. Proposition B, which was put on the ballot after the organization Save Austin Now gathered more than 24,000 signatures, also reinstated bans on sitting and lying in public areas as well as panhandling in specific locations during certain hours.

The responsibility for enforcing the ban on encampments will rest with the city manager, whose office is working with the Austin Police Department to create a strategy by May 11.

“Staff will be evaluating options for how to best implement the new ordinance. We will start with education and outreach, and will focus first on individuals living in situations that present higher health and safety risks,” city spokesperson Andy Tate said in an email. “Outreach will be ongoing as we continue to assess encampment sites and coordinate with our service providers.”

On Sunday, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon sent a letter to his department explaining that officers will be given training and guidance on how the ordinance will be enforced.

“This change will require a city-wide effort and APD is part of a cross-departmental team of City staff who are working together to look for ways to implement the changes in order to address the concerns of all residents in the least disruptive way possible and in line with our City’s mission,” Chacon said in the letter.

