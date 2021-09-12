Partly Cloudy icon
88º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Texas

2 shot dead in separate incidents by San Antonio-area police

Associated Press

Tags: San Antonio, Police, SAPD
Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers.
Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were making a routine traffic stop late Saturday when a man bolted from the car and tried to flee.

During the foot chase, Salazar says the man is believed to have fired a gunshot at the pursuing deputy, drawing fatal return fire.

In a separate incident, Police Chief William McManus says officers on drug patrol encountered a man sitting in his vehicle early Sunday. McManus says the man saw them approach, tried to flee, pulled a gun from his waistband and was shot dead.

All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending internal investigations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.