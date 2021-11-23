‘She’s Black and she’s f****** pissing me off right now’: Video shows Texas student yell at, hit teacher

FORT WORTH, Texas – Police are investigating after a white student was seen berating and assaulting a Black teacher at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth.

A video of the incident was posted to Twitter by SmashDaTopic on Friday but the exact date of the incident isn’t clear.

In the video, which currently has more than 200,000 views, the student is seen walking up to the front of a classroom where she appears to hang up a phone call the teacher is making.

The teacher tries to remove the student’s hand from the phone and the student slaps the teacher on the arm before yelling at her to “deal with me.”

The teacher walks around the desk and can be heard saying “you touched me, I did not touch you, so I’m asking you to leave.”

After the teacher asks the student to leave, the student goes to make a phone call on the teacher’s desk phone and tells the teacher “I’m calling my momma, you ain’t about to f*** me up b****.”

The full video can be seen in the video player above. KSAT has chosen not to identify the student in the video due to her age.

The footage then appears to show the student talking to someone, saying “I need you to come get me now, this teacher’s about to get f***** up if she doesn’t get the f*** away from me. You want to talk to her? Because she’s Black and she’s f****** pissing me off right now.”

The student is then seen throwing the phone receiver at the teacher before walking out of the classroom and slamming the door.

The student’s mother, Brittany Evans, spoke with WFAA and said her daughter is autistic, bi-polar, and battles depression with anxious distress.

“I was upset for the teacher,” Evans told WFAA. “I was upset for her even being in that situation. I wish the school would label her correctly so we didn’t have to go through this.”

Evans also said she’s had more than 10 meetings with Castleberry ISD leaders trying to get her daughter moved to special education classes.

Officials with Castleberry ISD posted a statement to Twitter saying they are aware of the incident and immediately turned the matter over to local law enforcement due to criminal activity.

“Castleberry ISD is aware of, and greatly disturbed by, videos of an incident circulating social media in which a student becomes aggressive toward an African American teacher, including attacking the teacher physically and making racially charged comments and threats,” the statement reads in part.

Castleberry ISD officials commended the teacher for her “calm demeanor and utter professionalism” despite the incident turning “violent and offensive.”

“We support this teacher and her response in the strongest terms possible,” officials said in the statement. “Harassment, racism, and violence against our teachers will not be tolerated at Castleberry ISD.”

As for the racially offensive language the student used, Evans told WFAA she doesn’t know where her daughter would learn something like that.

“I know I don’t throw racial slangs ever. I know none of my family members that live in the house with me throw racial slangs ever,” Evans said.

The district is conducting its own investigation, separate from the police investigation, and officials said they are reviewing footage of the incident and taking statements from everyone who was present.

Student on teacher violence is not new. There have been many reports of altercations between students and teachers over the years, including several incidents in San Antonio.

Just last year a student at Edison High School lifted his shirt up and made sexual advances towards a teacher during an art class held on Zoom.

Texas AFT (American Federation of Teachers) launched a campaign called the Safe Schools Act more than 25 years ago to help educators learn to deal with students who are violent, abusive or chronically disruptive in the classroom.

KSAT has reached out to Fort Worth Police Department for comment.

