Girl, 9, shot by man who opened fire while being robbed at ATM, Houston police say

9-year-old girl in critical condition after being caught in crossfire during robbery at SE Houston ATM: HPD

A 9-year-old girl from Houston suffered critical injuries when she was shot by a man trying to thwart an ATM robbery.

Police said the incident happened Monday night outside a Chase bank in southeast Houston.

A man was at the ATM drive-thru when another man approached him and robbed him, police said. The robbery victim then opened fire at the robber as he fled the area.

During the shooting, a bullet struck a nearby pickup truck that was carrying a family of four, including two children.

A 9-year-old girl inside the truck was hit, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister in Houston.

The robbery victim went home and called the police to report the robbery. He told officers that he was unaware a bullet struck the child, according to HPD.

That man is in custody and is being questioned by police.

It is unclear if the robber returned fire. The robber was not located and has not been identified.

