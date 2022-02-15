2 stabbed, 4 injured in brawl involving Texas high school students

Two students were stabbed and four others were injured during a brawl in a west Harris County park on Monday afternoon, according to media reports.

Ted Heap, Harris County constable for Precinct 5, said the brawl broke out after 3 p.m. and it involved about 11-18 students who attend Paetow High School in Katy ISD.

Bats and knives were found at the site, and some car windows were broken by bats, constable deputies told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Another juvenile, who appeared to be a suspect, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Deputies said he had a dislocated shoulder and non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were among the six injured, according to KTRK.

Ad

Deputies told KPRC that the fight allegedly started over two girls.

Katy ISD released the following statement to KPRC: