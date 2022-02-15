45º

Texas teen charged after friend killed as they played with gun

Boy, 15, was charged with manslaughter, police say

GARLAND, Texas – A 15-year-old Dallas-area boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun, police said Monday.

The boy who has been charged says he and his friend, also 15, were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house in the Dallas suburb of Garland when it went off accidentally, according to a Garland police statement.

The friend was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday, police said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, and police are withholding the suspect’s name because he’s a juvenile.

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.

