TribCast: Operation Lone Star and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week

A National Guard vehicle is stationed near the U.S. and Mexico border in Del Rio on July 22, 2021.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

In this week's episode, James speaks with Jolie and special guest Military Times staff reporter Davis Winkie about a brutal week for leaders on Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial border mission to curb illegal immigration.

Davis and James talk about the challenges the Texas Military Department faces in trying to achieve the mission and the crushing morale problems among many service members, while Jolie discusses the ongoing legal challenges and potential constitutional violations of the rights of migrants arrested by state authorities.