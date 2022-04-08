TribCast: Dan Patrick takes on Disney in latest fight over Texas classrooms

TribCast: April 8, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Brian and James about Dan Patrick's push for a Texas version of the Florida law governing the discussion of sexuality in schools and Gov. Greg Abbott's latest action on the border.

