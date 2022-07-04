Police searching for 14-year-old girls abducted in Central Texas

An AMBER Alert was issued for Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross, both 14 years old.

Police officers in the Central Texas city of McGregor are searching for two teenage girls who were abducted last week.

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross, both 14 years old.

Authorities said they were last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West 7th Street and in the 900 block of West 10th Street in McGregor. McGregor is located about 20 miles southwest of Waco.

Solomon is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes and has brown hair.

Cross is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has hazel eyes and has black hair.

Additional details about their clothing or the suspect vehicle are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement authorities believe the girls are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the teenagers are asked to contact the McGregor Police Department at 254-840-2855.