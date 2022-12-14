Harris County authorities investigate porn video that popped up in courtroom Zoom sessions

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a video of “very disturbing” pornography that reportedly interrupted several courtroom Zoom sessions at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center Courthouse.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that the video was shown before 10 a.m. on Tuesday during sessions in the daily docket.

Criminal defense attorney Tyler Flood told the television station, “All of a sudden, a renegade video just popped up on these 50-inch screens all over the courtroom. It was very disturbing, very disturbing porn video, very disturbing.”

The video played on three videos in the courtroom he was in, he said. The room was filled with about 50 people including the judge, lawyers, defendants and court staff.

Flood said people were shocked for the first few seconds, and then there were “gasps, it was covering of mouths, it was, ‘Oh my God,’ it was, ‘What was that?’ and probably 20 more, ‘What the’s.’”

Court coordinators also told ABC 13 in Houston that they saw the video on their computer screens.

KPRC reported that the incident is under investigation and Harris County hasn’t been “Zoom bombed” since 2020.

“Several Harris County courts at law experienced zoom bombing or unauthorized screen sharing of explicit images during the daily docket this morning. The incident has been referred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Threat Unit,” court officials told KPRC.

Zoom bombing is the term used when an uninvited person joins a Zoom meeting and shares their screens with disturbing or distracting content.

