Softball coach arrested after having inappropriate relationship with juvenile player, Converse police says

CONVERSE, Texas – A 24-year-old softball coach was arrested after she had an inappropriate relationship with one of her players, Converse police said.

Miranda Sandoval was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of indecency with a child by contact, police said.

According to a news release, police on Monday met with the parents of a female juvenile regarding the allegations. Sufficient evidence was found to support the allegations and an arrest warrant was obtained.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Sandoval.

While Converse police doesn’t have any information currently regarding any additional victims, anyone who has more information on the case or knows of other potential victims is asked to call Detective Sgt. Molder at 210-988-1536 or by email at kmolder@conversepd.com.

