8-year-old brings loaded handgun, knives to SCUCISD elementary school; Schertz PD investigates

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are investigating after a third-grade student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District.

Principal Sarah Reed reported the details to parents in a letter on Tuesday.

The gun was discovered at about 11:40 a.m. after a child reported to a teacher that another student showed him the gun.

“The teacher located the student and immediately took possession of the weapon, which was wrapped inside an article of clothing,” Reed said.

The Schertz Police Department is handling the investigation and is still determining if there was a threat intended toward students or staff, Reed told parents.

In a statement, Schertz PD said they are working with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges would be filed against the 8-year-old student or the child’s parents.

“It is unfortunate that this incident has occurred in our city, but I am thankful for the collaborative work that has been accomplished and being conducted between SCUC ISD and our SROs to keep our schools save,” Schertz PD Chief James Lowery said.

“This is a very scary situation, and we are thankful that nothing tragic happened,” Reed said. “We always advise our students to say something if they see something, and we commend the student for immediately reporting this information to school personnel.”

