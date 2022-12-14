Man shot multiple times, found injured on North Side, San Antonio police say

A 19-year-old is hospitalized after being shot multiple times and later found on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old is hospitalized after being shot multiple times and later found on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police found the wounded man in the 8500 block of Broadway on Tuesday afternoon. They said the man might be connected to another scene about 6 miles away near I-35 and Weidner Road.

Officials say the man’s information isn’t matching up with the evidence at the scene, and they do not have any suspect details to release at this time.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital and was stable when transported.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

