Dallas Zoo closes after clouded leopard escapes enclosure

The Dallas Zoo closed on Friday as employees searched for a clouded leopard that disappeared from its habitat.

The zoo said the animal, named Nova, was not in its enclosure when crew members arrived on Friday morning. The zoo has issued a Code Blue, meaning a non-dangerous animal is out of its habitat.

The 25-pound cat escaped through a tear in the mesh, zoo officials said in a news conference. The zoo does have a fence surrounding the property as a precaution, and it’s not believed that Nova is traveling.

The Dallas Police Department is on-site to help search for the animal.

“The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal,” the zoo said in a Tweet. “Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can.”

The Zoo is closed today due to a serious situation. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

WFAA reported that Nova is one of two clouded leopards at the zoo. The other is Nova’s sister, Luna.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

