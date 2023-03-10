TribCast: Talking politics with Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and host of "Inside with Jen Psaki."

TribCast: March 10, 2023 with Jen Psaki Your browser does not support the audio element.

In this week’s episode, James speaks with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki as she prepares to transition to hosting a new show on MSNBC.

