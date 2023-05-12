Aerial video shows $5.4 million cattle ranch that’s for sale near future Texas state park

A 1,350-acre ranch that sits across a future Texas State Park on the Gulf Coast sits on the market for $5.4 million.

Powderhorn North Ranch, located about nine miles southwest of Port O’Connor, is a working cattle ranch that’s referred to as an “angler’s paradise” because of its fishing and kayaking opportunities, realtors from Foster Farm & Ranch say. See an aerial tour in the video player above.

It has a mile of shoreline along Powderhorn Lake and is surrounded by inlets, salt marshes and freshwater wetlands, Foster Farm & Ranch said in a news release.

The property can also be used for hog, deer and duck hunting, and is home to multiple duck populations like gadwall, widgeon, pintail, canvasback, redhead and teal.

“Powderhorn North’s owners have taken dutiful care of the land and its resources,” said Chad Foster, founder and broker of Foster Farm & Ranch. “This has allowed the area’s population of shorebirds, wading birds, and waterfowl to thrive.”

There are also two water wells, a fenced perimeter, cross-fenced pastures for grazing and working pens.

Powderhorn North Ranch is across the shore from Powderhorn Ranch, which will be turned into a state park.

The remainder of Powderhorn Ranch in Calhoun County was donated to Texas Parks and Wildlife. A portion of the ranch will become a Texas State Park in the future. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Over the years, conservation groups and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation purchased about 17,000 acres in that area of Calhoun County for $50 million. Part of the funding was made available from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund, which resulted from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The state park itself will be 1,360 acres, and the rest of the land will be preserved as the area faces increasing development pressure, TPWD Executive Director Carter Smith previously said.

Foster Farm & Ranch has pledged to donate proceeds from the sale to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

“I’m a native Texan. I grew up going to our state parks and thankfully learned to appreciate all they do for our land and wildlife here,” Foster said. “The idea of a new state park is extremely exciting, so when we got the Powderhorn North listing I was immediately enamored of the location. Knowing what this area will become over the next few decades, I’d be proud to contribute a portion of proceeds from the sale of this property to an organization working to keep Texas beautiful.”

The new state park would be one of few along the Texas coast: Mustang Island and Goose Island state parks sit southwest of Calhoun County, while Galveston Island and Sea Rim state parks are to the northeast.

TPWD said the ranch includes more than 11 miles of tidal bayfront on Matagorda Bay. The freshwater wetlands and salt marshes are not only home to fish and wildlife, but act as a natural water filter and protect communities from storm surges, TPWD said.

The remainder of Powderhorn Ranch in Calhoun County was donated to Texas Parks and Wildlife. A portion of the ranch will become a Texas State Park in the future. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Read also: