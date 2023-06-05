West Texas tornado caught on camera

A tornado that touched down in Fort Stockton was caught on camera after it touched down Friday in Pecos County.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas – A tornado that touched down in Fort Stockton was caught on camera after it touched down Friday in Pecos County.

National Weather Service officials said the tornado touched down at 1:57 p.m. Friday at mile marker 279 on I-10, just east of Fort Stockton, which is roughly a 4-hour drive from downtown San Antonio.

“This tornado formed in a storm that was produced along the West Texas dryline. The dryline separates dry, desert air found in west Texas from rich, moist Gulf of Mexico air across Central Texas. The contrast between these two airmasses often creates rotating thunderstorms that are severe,” KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey said.

“Although it’s rare for these dryline storms to make it to San Antonio, it does happen occasionally. In fact, some of our monster hail events are caused by storms that develop along the west Texas dryline, traveling hundreds of miles to the Alamo City,” Spivey said.

According to Midland news station KMID, no damage was reported in Fort Stockton proper.

Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, says tornado warning signs may include:

A rotating, funnel-shaped cloud that extends from a thunderstorm toward the ground

An approaching cloud of debris especially at ground level, even if a funnel is not visible

A loud roar - similar to a freight train - or a strange quiet occurring within or shortly after a thunderstorm

A change in the color of the sky

Debris dropping from the sky

