New information in discovery of Rudy Farias, 8 years after he disappeared

HOUSTON – Investigators in the case of Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, the man who disappeared as a teen in 2015, are expected to provide updates on the situation Thursday morning.

Houston police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. where detectives will discuss details of what happened after the then-17-year-old vanished 8 years ago.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will discuss and answer questions about dash cameras installed in HPD patrol vehicles and then a second news conference will be held with detectives in the HPD Missing Persons Unit discussing details in the investigation involving Farias, 25.

Farias was found around 10 p.m. on June 29 outside a church on 76th Street at Avenue L in Houston, near Buffalo Bayou.

Community activist Quanell X, Farias and Farias’ mother met with Houston Police Department detectives at a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday.

Quanell came out of the hotel after speaking with police and spoke to the media, including reporters from KSAT’s sister station KPRC. Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations surrounding Farias’ case, KPRC 2 has decided not to disclose certain details.

Quanell said that Farias was allegedly with his mother the entire time, but was basically removed from society, according to KPRC.

“We asked him, why did you run away? And he said he just got tired of her not respecting his boundaries. And she said that he wanted his own life. And his exact word was ‘I was tired of living like a slave,’” Quanell said.

“This young man said that when he initially ran away, he came back two days later and she told him that he had to hide, that he was going to get in trouble and they were going to arrest him for running away and that he had to continue hiding,” according to Quanell.

“I heard horrific things from that young man and I did not want him to see me start shedding tears, but I couldn’t hold back the tears because of the things he was saying to us, the detective and myself,” Quanell said. “No child, no child should ever be treated like that by your own mother.”

He told reporters that Farias’ mother would hide him in the home when investigators would come to the house.

“They took her to another room and kept her there for a minute after he confided in us what was said,” Quanell told KPRC. “When she was in the room, he wouldn’t say nothing.”

Farias allegedly said he was “hidden in plain sight” and claimed his mother would take him to work at her security job and force him to do the work she was supposed to do.

Houston police declined to comment on Quanell’s allegations and said detectives will be able to discuss details at Thursday’s news conference.