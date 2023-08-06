7 people shot at nightclub in Rio Grande Valley; deputies release images of alleged shooter

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot seven people on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at El Antro Nightclub in Edinburg, Texas.

EDINBURG, Texas – Seven people were shot on Sunday morning at a nightclub in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said deputies responded to the shooting at 4:35 a.m. at El Antro Nightclub in the 5100 block of Paul Longoria Road in Edinburg.

When they arrived, they found seven people with gunshot wounds. Two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and five people were in stable condition.

In a news release on Sunday afternoon, HCSO released surveillance images of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

The alleged shooter drove off in what appeared to be an older-model, light-colored Nissan car with damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel. The hood also appears to have been replaced, as it does not match the color of the rest of the car, authorities said.

The driver’s side tire is also missing a hub cap.

Anyone with information about the shooter or shooting is asked to contact HCSO at 956-383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the “P3 TIPS” app.