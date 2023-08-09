7 critically endangered spider monkeys found stuffed in backpack at Texas border, smuggler arrested

U.S. Border Patrol agents found seven spider monkeys in a backpack earlier this month at the Texas border.

Footage released by the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector on Aug. 3 shows the monkeys stuffed in a backpack that appears to have airholes punched into it.

The footage can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

According to a statement from U.S. Border Patrol officials, arrested a suspect for attempted wildlife smuggling.

The critically endangered monkeys were handed over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Their current condition is unknown.

The Wildlife Conservation Society notes that spider monkeys are among the 25 most threatened primates in the world due to high rates of deforestation related to illegal drug trafficking.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.