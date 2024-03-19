San Antonio-area resident wins $17.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot

The Texas Lottery logo, as provided on June 28, 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas – A San Antonio-area resident has claimed a $17.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot prize.

The Stockdale resident purchased the ticket at Heifer’s N Convenience Store, located at 6301 N. Dixie Blvd. in Odessa, for the March 9 drawing.

The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 17-23-26-32-38-45.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, according to Lotto Texas.

The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, received $10,081,454 before taxes.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.