Texas

See how Texas House members voted in the speaker race

Texas Tribune

By Carla Astudillo

The House electronic voting board is reflected off a table on the House floor on July 29, 2021. (Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune, Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)

On Tuesday, the Texas House voted for a new speaker in a race that will greatly impact the 2025 legislative session.

Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, was able to pick up enough votes from both Democratic and Republican members to secure the win after two rounds of voting.

Burrows defeated Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, after the two candidates went to a runoff. In the first round of voting, Rep. Ana-María Rodríguez Ramos, D-Richardson, did not receive as many votes as Burrows and Cook and was eliminated from the race.

Here’s how lawmakers voted in the runoff between Burrows and Cook:

