A message from our CEO, Sonal Shah

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

When I joined The Texas Tribune at the start of 2023, I knew I was stepping into a special place. Like so many others, I was a Texan and a reader — grateful for the Tribune’s work — but I didn’t fully appreciate the depth of what it takes to produce trusted journalism, reach diverse audiences, and hold people’s attention in today’s fast-moving world.

These past two years have been nothing short of transformational. One of the greatest privileges of this role has been meeting Texans who rely on the Tribune to better understand their government, their communities, and their lives. I’ve heard from longtime supporters who believed in this mission from day one, from college students who’ve just now discovered the Tribune, and from new donors eager to ensure Texas has strong, independent journalism for generations to come.

Traveling across the state — from McAllen and El Paso to Tyler, Midland, and San Antonio—I’ve met passionate community leaders, lawmakers, students, business owners, readers and neighbors who care deeply about the power of good information.Yet, across the country, people are losing faith in institutions, including the media. At the same time, local journalism — the foundation of an informed and engaged public — is disappearing. The result? More Texans feel disconnected from the news and uncertain about whom to trust.

That’s why we didn’t just talk about the crisis — we acted. We made a bold commitment to local news, not just to fill a coverage gap, but to rebuild trust with Texans. We launched a strategy to bring deeply rooted, community-trusted journalism to more places across the state — starting with new newsrooms in Waco and Austin, with more to come. This expansion isn’t just about growing our footprint; it’s about ensuring that Texans, no matter where they live, have access to fact-based, nonpartisan journalism from reporters who understand their communities.

At the same time, we’ve strengthened our statewide newsroom, ensuring that Texans have the information they need to hold power to account. We’ve embraced new tools — like AI and short-form video—to meet people where they are. And we’ve built a strong leadership team that is ready to guide the Tribune into its next chapter.

Now, it’s time for new leadership to carry this vision forward. I've already let our staff, board and many supporters know that I will be stepping down as CEO by December 2025. This decision is deeply personal: As the primary caretaker for my parents, I need to be closer to them and will be moving back to Houston.

Until then, my focus will be on ensuring a smooth transition—strengthening our leadership team, integrating our local newsrooms, raising the funds needed to sustain our work, and ensuring a successful Texas Tribune Festival, Nov. 13-15 in downtown Austin.

Leading The Texas Tribune has been one of the great honors of my life. I grew up in Alief, in an immigrant family drawn here by opportunity. I love this state, and I believe deeply in the Tribune’s mission and the people who power it. I will always be a champion for this work, cheering on the next generation of leaders as they take the Tribune to even greater heights.

To our donors: you are in the best hands. The Tribune has one of the most talented, fearless, and committed teams in journalism today. You can count on them as they continue to serve Texans.

A note from our board chair Trei Brundrett:

We are immensely grateful to Sonal Shah for leading the Texas Tribune over the past two years, supportive of her decision, and appreciative that she will help facilitate the transition to a new CEO through the end of 2025. Sonal has continued to double down on the Tribune’s journalistic excellence and set the institution up for a bold new strategy to start local newsrooms – and build further trust with communities across the state.

This is a great time for a new CEO to lead the Tribune and write the next chapter, building on this ambitious and important approach. The Board of Directors will launch the search for the next CEO effective immediately, working with the Blinkhorn firm through the process.

Always innovating on the original mission, The Texas Tribune is the industry leader for delivering trusted information to communities across Texas. The Texas Tribune’s leadership team – Matthew Watkins, Darla Cameron, Carrie Bair-Norwood, and Evan Lambert – is poised to guide The Texas Tribune into its next chapter with vision and expertise. Through the end of the year, Sonal will focus on supporting the team by integrating new newsrooms, fundraising for their shared services and managing a successful Texas Tribune festival.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the staff, and all our readers and supporters: Thank you, Sonal.

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, Texas’ breakout ideas and politics event happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin. Get tickets before May 1 and save big! TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.