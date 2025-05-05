Amid housing affordability crisis, Texas House votes to take some power from NIMBYs

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

As Texas faces a housing affordability crunch, state lawmakers sent a signal Monday to residents who try to stop new homes from being built near them: It may get a lot harder to do so.

The Texas House voted Monday to advance a bill that defangs an obscure state law that property owners use to stop new homes from going up near them. House members gave preliminary approval to House Bill 24, a key priority of House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

The bill, which must clear a final vote, is part of a Republican slate of bills aimed at tackling the state’s high housing costs — chiefly by making it easier to build homes. Texas needs about 320,000 more homes than it has, according to one estimate.

That shortage of homes, housing advocates and experts say, has played a key role in driving up home prices and rents amid the state’s economic boom. Burrows and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have made tackling the state’s affordability crunch among their top priorities this legislative session. Lawmakers have advanced bills to relax local restrictions on what kinds of homes can be built and where and make it easier for housing developers to obtain city building permits.

HB 24 — authored by state Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Angelina — tackles a Jim Crow-era state law that makes it more difficult for cities to allow new development if enough neighbors object. If a builder seeks to rezone a property and 20% of neighboring landowners object, the city council needs a supermajority to approve the zoning change.

A group of Austin homeowners used the law a few years ago to convince a judge to kill a citywide zoning plan intended to allow more homes to be built.

The law drew renewed ire this year when neighbors near a proposed affordable housing development in San Antonio — a development touted by Gov. Greg Abbott — used the law to help stop the development. The project then failed to get enough votes on the City Council to move forward.

Critics of the law have argued the law deters developers from building much needed housing for fear that pushback from neighbors will kill their projects. Opposition to the law has created unlikely alliances with the Texas Municipal League, a lobbying group that represents more than 1,200 cities, and the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the influential conservative think tank, as each call for the law to be changed.

HB 24 would raise the petition threshold for objecting property owners to 60%. Even then, it would only take a simple majority of city council members to approve the rezoning. The bill also prevents property owners from using the law to block citywide zoning changes. For example, if a city council sought to change zoning rules to allow more homes in existing single-family neighborhoods, opponents couldn’t use state law to stop the change.

State Rep. John Bryant, a Dallas Democrat, argued the bill would eliminate homeowners’ ability to stop commercial and industrial uses from going up next door to their homes.

“A simple majority vote could take away the zoning that they relied on when they made their biggest investment in their home,” Bryant said Monday. “Suddenly, they have an industrial or commercial use right next door.”

Orr said she thinks it’s highly unlikely that cities will enact citywide zoning plans that put industrial uses next to neighborhoods as a result of the bill — which is intended to allow more affordable housing and multifamily housing development. A city council, she noted, “already makes a multitude of decisions based on a simple majority.”

Monday’s vote was a crucial test of how the broader Texas House would approach the housing affordability crisis this session. House members last week approved a bill — House Bill 23, another Burrows priority — that intends to make it easier for developers to secure building permits if cities don’t approve them quickly enough.

It’s unclear how House members will handle a slate of potentially more controversial bills that would relax local zoning rules to allow more homes to be built. The Texas Senate has advanced bills to allow smaller homes on smaller lots, additional dwelling units in the backyards of single-family homes and homes and apartments in places they aren’t currently allowed.

Those bills haven’t come up for a vote on the House floor yet, and similar proposals died in the House two years ago.

