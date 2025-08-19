TribCast: The Texas Democrats return. What happens next?

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas Tribune politics reporters Kayla Guo and Renzo Downey join the podcast to discuss everything that’s happened in the 10 weeks since sine die, and what happens next. What did Democrats achieve with their walkout? How will Republicans make them pay for the delay? Will the maps pass? How does the GOP’s self-censure effort fit into the story? Why is Rep. Nicole Collier still on the floor of the House?

The gang digs into this all, and more, on this week’s episode of the TribCast. Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

More all-star speakers confirmed for The Texas Tribune Festival, Nov. 13–15! This year’s lineup just got even more exciting with the addition of State Rep. Caroline Fairly, R-Amarillo; former United States Attorney General Eric Holder; Abby Phillip, anchor of “CNN NewsNight”; Aaron Reitz, 2026 Republican candidate for Texas Attorney General; and State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin. Get your tickets today!

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.