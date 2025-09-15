‘FAFO’: Gov. Abbott warns people mocking Charlie Kirk’s death after woman arrested at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is putting out a warning to those publicly mocking the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — “FAFO.”

Kirk was killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during one of his campus stops.

The acronym “(Expletive) Around and Find Out” is used online to warn people who try to incite a rise out of others, whether it be through words or actions.

In a video reshared by Abbott on Sunday, a woman on the Texas Tech campus is seen yelling at people mourning Kirk’s death.

Abbott thanked Texas Tech for expelling the woman and said she “Definitely picked the wrong school to taunt the death of Charlie Kirk.”

In a later tweet responding to his original post, Abbott shared a photo of the woman being arrested by campus police, saying, “This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech. FAFO.”

Last week, the Texas Education Agency said it would investigate educators accused of making “inappropriate content” on social media after Kirk’s assassination.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in a letter sent Friday to superintendents that the agency has learned some Texas public school educators posted or shared “reprehensible” comments related to the shooting.

