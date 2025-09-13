TEA to investigate educators’ ‘inappropriate content’ about Charlie Kirk’s assassination

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency said it will investigate educators accused of making “inappropriate content” on social media after the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in a letter sent Friday to superintendents that the agency has learned some Texas public school educators posted or shared “reprehensible” comments related to the assassination.

“These educators’ comments do not reflect the vast majority of Texas teachers who are dedicated practitioners that work diligently to serve more than 5.5 million impressionable young minds in our classrooms,” Morath said in the letter, in part.

All documentation of educators who shared inappropriate content will be referred to TEA’s Educator Investigations Division, the letter stated.

Morath said the posts could violate the Educators’ Code of Ethics, and each case will be reviewed to determine whether sanctionable conduct occurred.

“While the exercise of free speech is a fundamental right we are all blessed to share, it does not give carte blanche authority to celebrate or sow violence against those that share differing beliefs and perspectives,” Morath wrote.

In the letter, Morath encouraged superintendents to report any additional inappropriate content being shared through TEA’s Misconduct Reporting Portal.

“I commend the swift action taken by the leadership of the districts that employ these educators,” Morath wrote. “Respect is a core tenet of what we teach and reinforce to our students, and together, we can ensure that such values continue to be reflected in our Texas public schools.”

Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at a college event in Utah on his “American Comeback Tour.”

He was engaging in a debate with college students on Utah Valley University’s campus when the attack took place.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that Utah law enforcement officials identified Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, as the suspect, and he is now in custody.

