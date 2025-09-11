Nonprofit advises families on talking to kids after Charlie Kirk shooting videos shared online

It’s a reality many parents and families are dealing with: How do you talk to your child as violent videos of Charlie Kirk getting shot are being shared on social media?

Even if your child doesn’t have social media, it just takes one other kid having access and showing it to several kids at a time.

Mary Beth Fisk is the CEO and executive director of the Ecumenical Center, a nonprofit dedicated to counseling and mental health. She said it’s best for families to be honest with their children and foster those open conversations.

“It’s such a difficult place, and parents and guardians need to be very aware of what they’re feeling and handling their own anxieties,” Fisk said. “And then from there, look to their children to see what their needs are.”

Fisk encourages parents and guardians to be honest with their children without giving too many details.

“Just answer their questions, because obviously they’ve seen something, they’ve heard something that makes them somewhat fearful and feel unsafe,” Fisk said. “So remind them that they are safe, that you’re there, that you answer their question to the best of your ability, and limit the exposure as much as you can.”

Fisk said if your children are older and have social media access or accounts, it’s best to talk to them about what they’re seeing, commenting on and posting.

“With our teenagers, we need to respect their desire for independent information, which is difficult to do,” Fisk said. “But listen, be in their space with them, listen to what their concerns are, allow them to share with you what they’ve seen, what they heard, and then process that with them.”

It’s important to look for these signs of stress:

Sleep too much or too little

Eating too much or too little

Throwing tantrums if they didn’t do that as much previously

Withdrawing, especially in teenagers

She said when parents and guardians see those signs, and have those open conversations with them, but things keep persisting, then it’s time to seek professional help.

“Professional help is easy to get,” Fisk said.

She said the Ecumenical Center sees 26,000 people every year, with half being children and adolescents.

“You should have no shame,” Fisk said. “We know that it takes a lot of courage to step up and say, you know, ‘I think we could benefit just by working through what’s concerning us right now as a family or what’s hurting my child,’ and showing that courage and taking that step.”

Fisk said the center does sliding scale appointments, “so people can get the help that they need.”

To reach out for resources at the Ecumenical Center, click here.

