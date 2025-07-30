Mental health professionals urge early conversations with children regarding social media

Social media is a major part of daily life for many children, but mental health experts say parents should start having conversations with their kids about screen time and social media earlier — long before handing their child a smartphone.

In a recent discussion with students aged 11 to 14, many shared how platforms like Pinterest, Snapchat, and messaging apps help them stay connected and inspired.

“You can talk with your friends and stuff. Because I live very far away from my friends,” said Cameron, 14.

Others mentioned how social media fuels creativity and keeps them socially engaged.

“I like Pinterest because when you’re bored you can look at things to do,” said Lauren, 12.

However, while the benefits are clear, mental health professionals said there are also serious risks that need to be addressed.

Clarity Child Guidance Center program director Rick Edwards said screen time isn’t inherently harmful — but it needs to be balanced.

“Engagement in the community, whether it’s getting outdoors, with play, or sports, or just being out with peers — there’s an opportunity that physically, the endorphins get activated,” Edwards explained.

The real concern, he said, is when social media begins to replace basic human needs like sleep, physical activity, and face-to-face interaction.

“It really is, particularly as kids get older, an ongoing kind of conversation,” Edwards said. “That should start way before a kid ever gets on to any kind of media platform whatsoever.”

It’s not just about monitoring your child’s behavior, experts said, it’s about modeling your own.

“It’s not simply, ‘Oh, well, do as I say, not as I do,’” Edwards said. “I have to be off the device too.”

