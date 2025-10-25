Skip to main content
Texas

One injured, suspect arrested in Austin library shooting

Associated Press

Police Lights and Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

AUSTIN, Texas – Someone was shot inside a downtown library in Texas’ state capital city on Saturday, police said, prompting emergency vehicles and personnel to converge on the building and a shelter-in-place alert to be issued. A suspect later was taken into custody in another part of the city.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, where the person was in serious but stable condition Saturday afternoon, the Austin Police Department said.

Shortly after noon, Austin’s 911 system received reports of a shooting incident at the Austin Central Library, Assistant Police Chief Lee Rogers said in a media briefing.

A suspect left the scene before the arrival of officers, but the person was later located and placed into custody in the city’s South Austin neighborhood about 1:25 p.m., police said. Rogers said had no more information on the suspect or where specifically in the library the shooting occurred. Police said the library was evacuated, and the shelter-in-place was lifted later.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, not an active shooter situation,” Rogers said, adding that the incident involved one suspect and one victim.

