TribCast: Redistricting goes to the Supreme Court

Recommended Videos

On this week’s TribCast, Eleanor and guest host Jasper Scherer talk about the latest developments in Texas’ winding redistricting case. They unpack the ruling from Judge Jeff Brown, the sizzling dissent from Judge Jerry Smith and what the Supreme Court might do with the messy situation Texas has brought them.

Plus, what this case might tell us about the future of the Voting Rights Act.

Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

This week’s episode of TribCast is sponsored by SXSW. Be where the future unfolds at SXSW 2026. Get 10% off your Innovation Badge when you use code tribcast10 by Jan. 7. Join the creatives shaping what’s next at sxsw.com/tribcast10.