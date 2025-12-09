TribCast: The 2026 Texas primary slate is set

Skip to main content
After months of speculation and debate, not to mention one unexpected redistricting cycle, Texas’ lineup of candidates for the 2026 elections is finally set. Renzo Downey, lead writer of The Blast, joins TribCast to walk through the most exciting races, the last-minute shuffling and what it all means about who will soon be representing Texans.

From U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s last-minute entry into the Senate race, to Colin Allred’s 11th hour departure, and the surprise candidate for Tarrant County judge, the gang covers it all.

Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

