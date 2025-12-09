TribCast: The 2026 Texas primary slate is set No description found
VIDEO
After months of speculation and debate, not to mention one unexpected redistricting cycle, Texas’ lineup of candidates for the 2026 elections is finally set. Renzo Downey, lead writer of
The Blast, joins TribCast to walk through the most exciting races, the last-minute shuffling and what it all means about who will soon be representing Texans.
From U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s last-minute entry into the Senate race, to Colin Allred’s 11th hour departure, and the surprise candidate for Tarrant County judge, the gang covers it all.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on
iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
2025 Texas Tribune
Missing dog returned home after 5 years ▶ 1:01 Missing dog returned home after 5 years Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital ▶ 1:57 Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio ▶ 1:51 Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio Would you pay to park at La Cantera? ▶ 2:01 Would you pay to park at La Cantera? Commuter train collides with vehicle in Illinois ▶ 0:23 Commuter train collides with vehicle in Illinois San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' ▶ 3:25 San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea ▶ 1:53 Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal ▶ 0:42 President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners ▶ 0:27 Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon ▶ 2:47 Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:45 Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says ▶ 1:03 Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help ▶ 2:23 Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death ▶ 1:34 Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms ▶ 0:44 Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 ▶ 0:56 Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to ▶ 1:04 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ▶ 1:38 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run ▶ 0:32 ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio ▶ 1:26 Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community ▶ 1:52 Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road ▶ 0:57 San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest ▶ 1:03 Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest Previous photo Next photo