TribCast: Corpus Christi’s water woes

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Corpus Christi’s water system serves half a million people across seven counties, along with one of the nation’s largest petrochemical corridors and the country’s top port for crude oil exports.

But after years of drought, increased industrialization and political infighting, the water system may be on the verge of collapse. Dylan Baddour, with Inside Climate News, and Encarnacion Serna, a retired chemical engineer who has been raising concerns about the looming water crisis, join TribCast to discuss how the city got to this point, where things go from here and what the impact may be for the rest of the state.

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.