TribCast: What a new secretary of state could mean for Texas elections

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Longtime public official Jane Nelson is stepping down as Texas’ top election officer later this summer, after more than three years at the helm. As rumors swirl about who Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint as the next secretary of state, TribCast dives into the challenges Nelson has faced in the role and what awaits her replacement.

VoteBeat Texas reporter Natalia Contreras joins Matthew and Eleanor to look back at Nelson’s tenure and forecast the future.

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.