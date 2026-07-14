TribCast: An ICE shooting roils Houston (Aiden Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune, Aiden Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune)
VIDEO
In this week’s episode, our hosts speak with Texas Tribune reporters Uriel J. García and Colleen DeGuzman about the unanswered questions and investigations in response to the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.
Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on
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